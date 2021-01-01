Sloan Blouse

Advertisement
Sloan 3/4 bell sleeve navy and white square neck cotton/silk blend cold shoulder checkered windowpane printed off the shoulder crepe open blouse in aquarius with double gathered smocked square/off the shoulder neckline (front and back), open shoulders, all over navy and white checkered windowpane stripe pattern, elasticized neckline/bodice, lightweight silk and cotton blend fabric construction throughout, adjustable thin spaghetti straps with cold shoulder, 3/4 length voluminous blouson bell sleeves, open back, flowy silhouette, relaxed/draped fit, waist-length style, lined, and straight hemline