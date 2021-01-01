From armarkat
Armarkat Slipper Shape Cat Bed For Indoor Cats & Dogs, Mocha/Beige
Cats will love to burrow in Armarkat Model C05HKF/MH pet bed. This beige and mocha cat bed comes with buttery faux suede and luxe soft velvet for your feline’s pleasure. It has a core of extra-thick, 100% polyfill for maximum comfort. Additional features include a waterproof and skid-free base, along with a zippered opening for easy cover removal.Machine wash the outside cover. Handwash the lining. Six months manufacturer’s warranty against defects. Replacement cover is available from manufacturer. Dimensions:21"(L) x 16"(W) x 12"(H)