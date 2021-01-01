Sling LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Purple - (139825-1002)

The Sling LED Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge is a simplistic, yet expressive, piece with ethereal beauty. A clear acrylic band drops from a steel arm to gracefully hang at the end of a secondary arm, evoking a billowing cloth hanging out to dry. The band is infused with light by a discreet LED light strip along its base, sending a warm glow throughout the piece to illuminate delicately. This poetic fixture is designed by David Martin and handmade to order in Vermont by skilled metal crafters. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting