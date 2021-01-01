From nydj
Slim Trouser Pants - Black - 8 - Also in: 6, 14, 2, 4, 12, 00
Advertisement
Head-to-toe flawless style is easier than it sounds. A pair of NYDJ\'s Slim Trouser Pants in soft, comfortable ponte knit is all you need to elevate your desk-to-dinner look. This exceptionally elongating, super-slimming style features a front pleat detail. Enhance your assets and streamline your silhouette with our signature Lift Tuck® Technology, which flattens and flatters using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. Features back welt pockets and zip fly with hook closure.