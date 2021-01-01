From house of troy
Slim-Line LED Picture Light by House Of Troy - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (SLEDZ15-51)
Advertisement
The Slim-Line LED Picture Light from House of Troy accentuates ones wall-mounted artwork with adjustable lighting and modern contours. The piece mounts to ones wall or picture for a cohesive look. A pair of slender arms reach out with gently bent angles to hold the metal head. The long tubular head lines up in silhouette with the straight top edge of ones art; it rotates easily, facilitating the perfect spread of illumination. The piece produces a crisp LED light that protects the surface of the artwork it shines on. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Color: Brass. Finish: Satin Brass