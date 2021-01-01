Seascape Lamps Slim II Linear Chandelier - Color: Nickel - Size: 1 light

The Slim II Linear Suspension from Seascape Lamps is the ideal way to add a bit of modern minimalism and functional illumination to any space in need. The extended length of this contemporary linear ceiling light makes it a perfect fit for hanging over conference tables as well as large dining tables, and the simple structure allows it to be easily cleaned with just a wipe of a dry cloth. This task light hangs from a solitary canopy with sixty inches of cord and some adjustable Guy Wire. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel