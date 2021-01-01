Slim Folio Case for Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G - Black

Protect your tablet from drops bumps and dings with the Slim Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Made with recycled materials this eco-friendly case protects your tablet from impact and scratches. The slim design fits easily into a backpack or purse. And the folio cover folds into a stand for your tablet so you can watch videos hands-free wherever you are. Sustainability in action. This year Verizon has committed to launching its line of sustainable accessories; to help commemorate this occasion Verizon will be planting one tree for every sustainable Verizon accessory sold up to 1 million trees for 2021.