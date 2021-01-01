Slim Fit Japanese Stretch Selvedge Jean in Vintage Faded Indigo Wash

Our selvedge jean is cut with a modern slim fit from premium Japanese stretch denim and rinsed and faded for a lived-in feel from the first wear. Softer than our other jeans and styled with a button fly, this signature style is our take on the American icon, destined to get even better with age. full-width split 13.5oz Japanese selvedge denim. Mid-rise slim fit.Classic 5-pocket styling.Button fly.Metal buttons stamped with TS logo. Leg opening circumference: 14"( based on size 32w).Machine wash.Imported.