The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Perfect for a pick-up game, or kicking back and watching a game, the Perry Ellis Slim Fit Heather Ponte Knit Joggers will have you set for whatever you need. Pull-on styling with an elastic waistband and drawstring closure. Dual side hand pockets. Welt pockets at the back. Slim fit silhouette that tapers down to a ribbed cuff. 49% polyester, 35% recycled polyester, 11% viscose, 5% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 36 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.