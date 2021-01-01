From eileen fisher
Eileen Fisher Slim Cropped Pant
Soft, stretch pants crafted from organically-grown extra-long staple cotton. Elasticized waistband Pull-on styling Waist slant pockets Cuffed hem Organic cotton/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.75 Inseam, about 24 Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded out of personal necessity in 1984, Eileen Fisher was on a mission to create beautiful clothing that took the work out of getting dressed. She made her vision come to life by making what women actually want to wearclothing that was luxurious, but always designed with comfort in mind. Today, the brand has pioneered a commitment to sustainability through their textile choices. Modern Collections - Eileen Fisher > Eileen Fisher > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Eileen Fisher. Color: White. Size: XS.