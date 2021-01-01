Slim Bootcut Ankle Jeans In Plus Size - Optic White - 28W - Also in: 26W, 20W, 24W, 18W, 22W

The Slim Bootcut Ankle Jeans in Plus Size in Cool Embrace® Denim by NYDJ are a playful new style in our high-performance cooling fabric. Sleek and slimming, these jeans feature a narrower fit from the hip through the knee, with bootcut flare at the ankle. Cool Embrace® denim makes rising temperatures a breeze by using innovative moisture-wicking technology to keep you cool and comfortable. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Finished with a zip and button fly and classic five-pocket styling.