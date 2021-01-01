Skyland Sliding Barn Door TV Cabinet, Farmhouse Wooden TV Stand with Entertainment Center for Living Room(Gray)

Description This TV cabinet is suitable for modern farmhouses and industrial spaces, and is a versatile choice for living rooms. The top surface can hold 240 pounds, suitable for a 65-inch TV, the bottom can hold 120 pounds, and the middle shelf can hold 20 pounds each. This product not only includes 2 smoothly running doors, making it both stylish and space-saving, and 2 cable sockets can easily lead the cables out from the back, so they are hidden from sight, but are within reach when you use them. Specifications Material: High quality particle board Thickness: Top and Legs：30mm particle board; Mid Shelf：15mm particle board Finish: Melamine Color: Gray Overall Dimension: 57.8" W x 15.7" D x 23.6" H Package Dimension: 63.5" W x 18.7" D x 7" H Overall Weight: 69.4 lbs Package Weight: 79.1 lbs Assembly Required: Some assembly required Weight Capacity Top Shelf：110 lbs Mid Shelf：22 lbs Bottom Shelf: 44 lbs Purchase Notes 1. The color of the product may be a little different under different light 2. The product size is measured manually, there may be a little error