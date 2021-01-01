Weruva Slide N' Serve Meal of Fortune Chicken Breast Dinner With Chicken Liver Pate Grain-Free Cat Food Pouches, 2.8-oz pouch, case of 12

Make your feline feel extra fortunate at mealtime with Weruva Slide N’ Serve Meal of Fortune Chicken Breast Dinner with Chicken Liver Pate. Each recyclable pouch holds a complete and balanced meal of pate made with savory chicken broth, chicken and chicken liver as the top three ingredients. Plus, every pet parent will enjoy Weruva’s convenient Slide N’ Serve packaging—simply open the pouch, slide the food out and prepare to your cat’s purr-eference. Best of all, every Slide N’ Serve recipe is grain-free, gluten-free and carrageenan-free, so you can feed your cat with complete confidence. Winner, winner chicken dinner!