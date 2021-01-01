From jil sander
Jil Sander Sleeveless Top in Cream
Jil Sander Sleeveless Top in Cream 92% wool 8% viscose. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Lightweight knit fabric. Lined panel along chest. Rib knit collar. JILS-WS32. JSWS754303_WSY21298. About the designer: German fashion designer Jil Sander launched her eponymous line of womenswear in 1973. Showing collections filled with clean lines, monochrome color, and stark silhouettes, Sander was able to establish herself as a frontrunner in high-end minimalist design. Today, Belgian designer Raf Simons directs the label's creative team, offering pieces that mirror the traditional Sander look while also considering contemporary fashion. In addition to womenswear, the company also offers menswear, accessories, and a range of fragrances.