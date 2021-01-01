Eureka Fashion - Sleeveless Embroidered Gilt Lace Trumpet Evening Gown

Radiate an inner glow like starlight in this luminously adorned Eureka 6100 creation. Exquisitely ornate with gilded lace speckled with jewels and sequins this fascinating piece revels with a jewel illusion over a sweetheart neckline. Tailored with a circular cutout back this stunning piece sparkles with glamour as golden ornaments trail along the hips. The trumpet skirt smoothens along the female form before gently cascading to the floor with a sweeping train. Outshine even their finest in this mesmerizing Eureka masterpiece. Style: reka_6100 Details: Sleeveless Stretch Satin Embroidered Gilt Lace Rhinestones Sequins Circular Cutout Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (Click Here) for more details.