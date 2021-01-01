Gifts24Seven - Cute Lazy Dog Sleeping Boxer Dog Puppy Animal Lover ZZZ Pet Owner Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Boxer is a medium-sized, muscular and robust dog. If you are a lover of this breed of dog or have one of these as a pet, this adorable design is perfect for you, with a gray background on which the cartoon of the dog stands out. If you like to sleep soundly in a nap, just like this cute puppy does, you can't stop having this design. Great for dog lovers, dog trainers, and lazy people who could spend all day sleeping. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only