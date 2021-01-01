Sleepi System Mattress Set - Sleepi and Mini Mattresses

Advertisement
The new STOKKE Colgate-made foam mattresses are firm, strong and durable with a non-toxic cover and waterproof backing. The filling material is a standard 1.2 density foam core. The mattress foam is non-allergenic 100% virgin poly-foam. The mattress cover is reinforced damask cloth with a strong cloth binding. The mattress foam complies with the severe flammability requirements in CAL TB 603, CPSC 16 CFR Part 1633 and 1632, and 16 Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (SEC: 101 (a)(2)(A); SEC 108 (a)b(1)(2)(e)). Standard foam core has a firmness of 1.2 density (pounds per square inch) and longevity of 40 ild (load deflection) Comes with non-toxic cover made from damask cloth Water resistant cover Made in USA Include mattresses for the Mini and the crib