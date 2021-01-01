81" Sleeper Sofa Bed Reversible Sectional Couch With Storage Chaise And Two Cup Holders For Living Room Furniture Set
Description
Features:Modern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces.Convertible Design: This set includes a left corner seat, right facing corner seat. The chaise of the couch can be either right or left side. You can build the position and shape you like.Quick Conversion to Sleeper Bed: The tail of the sofa bed is pulled out in a drawer type, the equipped portable handle with the assistance of the bottom pulley device to quickly complete the bed transformation. It can meet your various needs and no longer worry about unexpected guests.Comfortable Cushions: Our sofa is soft with comfy high density foam cushions for ultimate comfort and support. Optimal softness with extra padded cushioning gives sofa relaxing feeling. All back cushion covers are removable for easy cleaning.Perfect Storage Space: This sectional sofa with storage chaise will make the perfect addition to your den or living room. The convenient space in the storage chaise provides the perfect place to put blankets and magazines.Two cupholder: 2 convenient cup holder design on seat back to place drinks and cups.Product Type: SofaDesign: ConvertibleReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity - to Migrate: 3Upholstery Material (Fabric: Gray Linen Blend, Blue Linen Blend): Linen BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type (Fabric: Gray Linen Blend, Blue Linen Blend): Faux Leather Type (Fabric: Gray Linen Blend, Blue Linen Blend): Upholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Linen Blend): GrayUpholstery Color (Fabric: Blue Linen Blend): BlueLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDF;Pocket SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 500Weight Capacity Per Seat: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 3Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: