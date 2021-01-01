Sleeper Sofa Bed Modern Futon Couch Convertible Loveseat Pink Velvet

This is our brand new modern sofa which deserves to be owned by you. Made of tufted backrest and solid wood frame, the sofa is durable enough to accompany you for many years. The chic design of square armrest adds novelty to it . While adding an elegant and low-key element to your home, it will also bring you a comfortable sitting feel. The seat and backrest of the sofa are well padded with sponge to offer supportive comfort when you lean on it. It will be a decorative and comfortable addition to any room and give you another space to read magazines or chat with your family to spend your free time! Don't hesitate to buy! Fabric: Pink Velvet