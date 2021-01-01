From simmons
Simmons Sleep On 10” Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box, Medium Firm, Full
There’s nothing average about being just right. This medium firm mattress is made for more than catching zzz’s. Stream, scroll, and sleep in comfort with the Simmons Sleep On 10” Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box. Our memory foam mattress is specially designed with three comfy layers to take the pressure off. The cool gel memory foam mattress layer helps you stay sound asleep. Sandwiched in the middle is a motion separation layer to isolate movement between two sleepers. Supporting it all is a base layer to relieve tension and stress for your back. Plus, it ships in a box. Convenient, right?