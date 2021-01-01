Peppa Pig Sleep N' Oink Plush Stuffed Animal Toy, Large 12" - Press Peppa's Belly to Hear Phrases, Snores & Lullaby - Toy Gift for Kids - Ages 18+ Months

It’s time for bed, and Peppa Pig wants to cuddle with you! Snuggle up with the Peppa Pig Sleep n' Oink stuffed animal plush based on the popular children's books and Nick Jr. television show! Peppa is ready for bed in her snuggly pink pajamas and has brought Teddy along, too! Press her tummy to hear bedtime phrases, oinks, snores and a lullaby. She says “Night night” and “It’s bed time!” as well as gentle snoring sounds, helping you both enjoy sweet dreams together. Peppa Pig plush toy makes a great gift for young boys and girls who love Peppa Pig! Officially licensed Peppa Pig merchandise. Ages 18 months and up. Requires 3 AA batteries (demo batteries included), Manufacturer: Jazwraes, LLC