Sleep All Day Read All Night Book Lover Item Sleep All Day Read All Night Book Lover Bookworm Bookish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you finding something interesting for yourself or your beloved one who loves reading books on the coming occasions? Then, this Sleep All Day Read All Night item is what you can not ignore! Book Lover, Bookworm, Bookaholic, Reading Lover, Reader, Book Nerd, Reading, Bookish, Librarian, Teacher, Book Club, Birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Xmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only