From nourison

Sleek Textures Blue And Ivory And Grey 4 X 6 Area Rug

$134.72
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Part of Sleek Textures Collection from NourisonBlue/Ivory/Grey FinishPower LoomedFabric content: 50% Viscose, 50% PolyesterLatex BackingLow sheddingBorderless design.Nourison's Sleek Textures Collection of contemporary low-profile area rugs provides an infusion of modern style to your home, with designs ranging from eclectic mid-century to abstract to traditional Persian design. The allure is in the sleek, soft pile, featuring a silky sheen that brings fashionable flair to match any decor in your favorite room.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com