Halo SLD612935UNVJB Single Light 7-13/16" Wide LED Flush Mount with Junction Box Kit - 90 CRI / 3500K White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Halo SLD612935UNVJB Single Light 7-13/16" Wide LED Flush Mount with Junction Box Kit - 90 CRI / 3500K Features Die cast aluminum construction Integrated 3500K LED lighting Universal voltage - Accepts 120v - 277v power sources Screw base adapter included Designed for commercial applications Dimmable with compatible dimmer switches Optional retrofit 5" / 6" recessed housing mount kit available - Not included Slot-N-Lock quick installation system with mounting T-brackets included for junction box CUL rated for wet locations Energy Star approved Covered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 1-1/2" Width: 7-13/16" Product Weight: 2 lbs Electrical Specifications Wattage: 14.8 watts Lumens: 1019 Color Temperature: 3500K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Voltage: 120v - 277v Flush Mount White