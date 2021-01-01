Halo SLD405840JB Single Light 6" Wide 4000K LED Flush Mount with Junction Box Kit - 80 CRI / 4000K White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Halo SLD405840JB Single Light 6" Wide 4000K LED Flush Mount with Junction Box Kit - 80 CRI / 4000K Features Retrofits 4" recessed housings Die cast aluminum construction Integrated 4000K LED lighting Designed for commercial application Dimmable Slot-N-Lock quick installation system with mounting T-brackets included for junction box UL and CUL rated for wet locations Energy Star approved Covered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 1-1/2" Width: 6" Product Weight: 1.35 lbs Electrical Specifications Wattage: 12.2 watts Lumens: 800 Color Temperature: 4000K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Flush Mount White