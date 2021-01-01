From temahome
Slate Coffee Table by TemaHome - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (9500311819)
The Slate Coffee Table by TemaHome offers a stylish structure with a memorable silhouette. Designed by Ines Martinho and made in Portugal, this stylish stack of MDF panels provides a novel solution to decluttering and organizing accessories. A square base and top secure two smaller panels staggered in a step pattern that reaches up and over the tables center, creating an overhang and three distinct shelving areas that play with negative space while working well in contemporary or minimalist spaces. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Color: White. Finish: Pure White