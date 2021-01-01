ANDlight Slab 30 LED Pendant Light - Color: Brown

Becoming more and more cognizant of unneeded ambient noise, designer Lukas Peet had the idea of dampening its effect with a lighting fixture. The Slab 30 LED Pendant from ANDlight is the culmination of those efforts, underlined by the look and functionality of its wool construction. With a paneled design contoured by a rounded square shape, 100% Merino Wool absorbs sound while adding a unique texture to the piece. A clear LED panel continues the sleek profile of the structure, rounding out its shape while generating a clean ambient glow. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown.