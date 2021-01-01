Thomas Lighting SL808172 Triton Collection 3 Light Chandelier, Moonlight Silver

To size a chandelier for your dining room, foyer, or a centerpiece of a room, measure the length and width of the room and add those figures together. The sum, converted to inches, will equal the diameter that you can use as a guideline when selecting the size of your chandelier. For example: If your room is 16ft by 20ft, then 16+20=36, and the correct size for your chandelier is 36 inches diameter. When installing a chandelier above a dining or kitchen table, the chandelier should be approximately three-quarters the width of your table. The bottom of your chandelier should be approximately 30 inches above the surface of your table. maximum height 70 inches Tea stained glass Needs assembly Versitle design can be used in living room, dining room, den, kitchen etc., Weight: 12.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Philips Consumer Luminaires