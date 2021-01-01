ADIDAS SL20 Primeblue Running Shoe, Size 8 in Dash Grey at Nordstrom Rack

Like any great training partner, these shoes support your efforts without holding you back. Ideal for runners of all abilities, they're light enough for explosive speed and plush enough to keep you comfortable over the long haul. Good for the oceans Primeblue features Parley Ocean Plastic? which is made from recycled waste that's intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean. - Regular fit - Lace closure - Knit upper - Running shoes for training - Lightstrike cushioning - Midsole drop: 10 mm (heel 24 mm / forefoot 14 mm) - Continental? Rubber outsole - Imported Textile upper, rubber sole