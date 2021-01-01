SL LED Outdoor Step Light by Focus Industries - Color: Silver - Finish: Stainless Steel - (SL07SMLEDMSS)

The SL LED Outdoor Step Light by Focus Industries offers a pleasant, understated accompaniment to a variety of outdoor spaces. Starting with a metal disc wall mount, the fixture curves out horizontally in a partial dome structure, cut open at its base and allowing an integrated LED to shine out below. A flat, tempered shade of sandblasted glass screens glare from the robust lamping, wet-listed for service in a variety of environmental conditions. Focus Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Stainless Steel