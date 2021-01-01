From swatch
Swatch Skyzero L Alarm Unisex Watch SUVW102A
White plastic case with a blue silicone strap with a striped fabric top. Fixed blue plastic bezel. Silver digiatl (LCD) dial showing: hours, minutes, seconds, function. Dial Type: digital. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Tonneau case shape. Case size: 39 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: 24h indicator, accelerometer, activity monitor, alarm, Bluetooth, chronograph, date, dual time zone, touch screen. Sport watch style. Swatch Skyzero L Alarm Unisex Watch SUVW102A.