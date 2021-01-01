Chicology Skyrise Cut-to-Size White Light Filtering Adjustable Sliding Panel Track Blind w/ 23 in. Slats Up to 86 in. W x 96 in. L, Skyrise White

At Chicology, we believe style does not have to come at a heavy price. Our sliding panels are contemporary window treatments with a durable design. Our essential fabric hues allow you the freedom to choose a unique and budget friendly product to upgrade your interior. A versatile product perfect for: SLIDING DOORS: Renovate your interior with our sliding panels. Its adjustable track and panels provide the necessary length for most large patio and balcony doors to gently filter sun rays while providing semi-privacy. ROOM DIVIDER: Add texture and privacy to an open living space, such as a studio, by using our sliding panels as wall dividers. Having a rail per panel and two wands facilitate access and movement for desired privacy. CLOSET DOORS: Cover up open closets or untidy spaces with trendy fabric for a minimalist clean look. LARGE WINDOWS: Avoid clacking sounds from traditional vertical blinds to create a light and airy atmosphere while optimizing your views outside with our light filtering fabrics and semi-sheer opacity. This product can be mounted against the wall or ceiling. A minimum depth of ¾" is needed for a ceiling mount. You will need a bracket space of 2 ¼" for outside wall mount. Color: Skyrise White.