From skyline furniture
Skyline Tufted Wingback Bed in Velvet Light Grey-Full
Fashion and function meet with this grand tufted wingback bed. It features elegant velvet upholstery and handcrafted diamond tufts. Its unique silhouette will make this bed the centerpiece to any bedroom. Bed frame and matching upholstered bed panels included. Mattress and box spring required. Easy assembly required. Spot clean only. Manufactured in Illinois. Finish: Velvet Light Grey; Material: Wood, metal, polyester fill and polyurethane foam; Wingback bed; 100% Polyester; Includes Metal Frame; Maximum weight capacity: 500 lbs. Specifications:Full Size Dimension: 55"H x 60"W x 80"D & Weight: 108 lbs; Queen Size Dimension: 55"H x 66"W x 85"D & Weight: 117 lbs; King Size Dimension: 55"H x 82"W x 85"D & Weight: 143 lbs; California King Size Dimension: 55"H x 78"W x 89"D & Weight: 138 lbs.