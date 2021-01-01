London Skylines For England & UK Lovers Skyline Heartbeat Union Flag Men Women I Love London Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

London skyline with your heartbeat and the UK union flag. When you think of the beautiful London city in England, makes your heart beating faster? Are you a fan of the Capital of Great Britain at the river Thames and love the street life in London UK? London silhouette and cityscape for every London lover, visitor, traveler, tourist and resident. You also don't understand the Brexit and love London as a great part of Europe? Your perfect local London outfit with your heartbeat. I love London! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only