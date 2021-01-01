From home dynamix
Home Dynamix Skyler Maurice Abstract Area Rug, Multi, 5'2"x7'2"
STYLISH AND SOFT: The Skyler Maurice area rug collection features a contemporary, abstract design for a statement piece in your space. Made with a high-low cut pile that offers a soft, cozy feel underneath your feet and stylish look in any room. AVAILABLE IN TWO AREA RUG SIZES: 8 x 10 rugs and 5 x 7 rugsWELL-CRAFTED AND DURABLE: Made with heat set polypropylene yarns that offer a pop of shine to your floors, this durable, decorative rug is designed to last. A sturdy jute backing adds stability for long-lasting shape and beauty.PERFECT FOR ANY SPACE: The sophisticated contemporary design in neutral colors of this collection offers area rugs that are suitable for all indoor spaces. Living room rugs, bedroom rugs, rugs for the entryway, office rugs, dorm rugs, dining room rugs.EASY CARE & MAINTENANCE: The sturdy polypropylene material is water, stain and fade resistant. To maintain these easy care area rugs, simply shake, spot clean, or vacuum as needed.THE BEST CUSHIONED RUG PAD: Ultra Stop Non-Skid Cushioned Rug Pad Recommended - Sold separately - find the page by searching for style# B0011VS6W6 and pick the size that works best for your rug purchase.