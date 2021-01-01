From element lighting
Skye 5-Inch Reflections LED Trim by Element Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EDIT5RL9271W)
The Skye 5-Inch Reflections LED Trim by Element lends an elegant and decorative touch to recessed downlighting. With an award winning and patent pending design, a hidden ring of upward facing LEDs creates a beautiful indirect illumination within a simple and unadorned dome. Reimagining functional lighting, this piece becomes an architectural design element as it emits an abundant and glare-free layer of light to surroundings. Able to seamlessly install with beveled, rounded trim edges, this fixture is also dimmable. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White