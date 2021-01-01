From adesso
Adesso Skye 62.5 in. Steel Floor Lamp
Advertisement
A modern application of classic Japanese paper craft, the Skye Floorchiere is the perfect way to add a soft, soothing accent to a room. White crinkle paper cylinders of differing diameters create the tall shade that accommodates three bulbs. A soft, glow is evenly diffused and provides lovely ambient mood lighting. A white marble base paired with a brushed steel pole finishing off the timeless, elegant design. Turn the lamp and off with a convenient for step switch.