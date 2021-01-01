Bover Skybell Plus LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: Black

Ring in a new wave of indoor style with the subtle lines of the Skybell Plus LED Pendant from Bover. A sleek creation from the mind of Estudi Manel Molina, it utilizes a round-cornered rectangular wall plate to extend a posable rod from its upper end. This rod extends to a downward-facing stem that sweeps down to LED lamping seated inside a conical shade, easily able to arc out up to 35 degrees and pivot through 210 degrees to provide direct or ambient illumination depending on need. Color: Black. Finish: Ebony Black