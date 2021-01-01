Advertisement
Golden Goose Sky Star Sneaker in White. - size 38 (also in 35, 36, 37, 39) Golden Goose Sky Star Sneaker in White. - size 38 (also in 35, 36, 37, 39) Leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Leather and french terry lining. Lace-up frontPadded collar and tongue. Leopard-print dyed calf fur heel and star appliqueFur Origin: France. Gold logo stamp and Golden Goose signature on side. Perforated toeMismatched sneakers. Intentionally distressed detail. GGOR-WZ335. GWF00230.F002193.10805. From Italy to the skateparks of Los Angeles, Golden Goose has become a world-renowned high fashion brand for luxury sneakers. Hand crafted on premium Italian leather; Golden Goose has successfully combined the relaxed vintage aesthetic with their unique 'lived in' touch. Their signature pre-scuffed style (each distressed by hand) offers a nonchalant attitude that embodies 'perfect imperfection' for a touch of life, comfort and fashion forward designs.