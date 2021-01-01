BoredKoalas Firefighter Throw Pillow Gifts Skull Smoke Firefighter Fire Dept Hat Axes Firemen Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this savage, wild Skull Smoke Firefighter Fire Dept Hat Axes pillow as a gift for your dad, daddy, father, papa, uncle or granpa who loves Firemen Profession Red Axe throw pillows This Skull Smoke Firefighter Fire Dept Hat Axes pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for firemen, enginemen, laddermen men, women, adults for Father's day, Mother's Day, Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only