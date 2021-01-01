Skorupka Sideboard
Description
Features:Skorupka collectionFront levelersFinished back panelProduct Type: SideboardColor (Color: Gray): GrayColor (Color: White): WhiteMain Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: Main Material Finish Application: Primary Manufactured Wood Type: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Coat/Paint DistressingMirrored: NoGloss Finish: NoFinished Back: NoDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Felt Lined Drawers: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Silverware Tray: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Doors: 2Soft Close or Self Close Doors: Magnetic Door Catches: YesLocking Doors: NoSliding Doors: YesGlass Doors: YesShelves Included: YesNumber of Interior Shelves: 4Number of Exterior Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: NoOpen Storage: NoCable Management: NoWine Rack: NoWine Rack Bottle Capacity: Removable Wine Rack: Stemware Rack: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Maximum Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Tipover Restraint Device Included: YesCountry of Origin: MalaysiaStyle: Farmhouse / CountrySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothDrawer Glide Material: Wood: YesDS Wood Tone (Color: Gray): Gray WoodDS Wood Tone (Color: White): White WoodWood Species: RubberwoodSpefications:ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: CE Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGSA Approved: SCS Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: FIRA Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoPost-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 36Overall Width - Side to Side: 45Overall Depth - Front to Back: 17Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Drawer Width - Side to Side: Interior Drawer Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: YesShelf Depth - Front to Back: 13.125Distance Between Shelves: 9.5Shelf Width - Side to Side: 19Cabinets: YesCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 9.5Interior Cabinet Width - Side to Side: 19Interior Cabinet Depth - Front to Back: 13.125Countertop Thickness: 1.25Overall Product Weight: 107Shelf Weight Capacity: 25Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required (Not Included): Tool Free AssemblyWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: For workmanship Color: White