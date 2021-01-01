From noir
Skopas Buffet Table
Features:Metal baseMaterial: Fir and metalFinish: Old woodProduct Type: Buffet TableColor: BrownMain Material: Metal;Solid WoodMaterial Details: Main Material Finish Application: Primary Manufactured Wood Type: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Felt Lined Drawers: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Silverware Tray: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Doors: 4Soft Close or Self Close Doors: Magnetic Door Catches: Locking Doors: Sliding Doors: Glass Doors: Cable Management: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: RusticDrawer Glide Material: Wood: YesDS Wood Tone: Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Classic FarmhouseWood Species: FirSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 33Overall Width - Side to Side: 85.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 24Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: Cabinets: YesCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 185Feet Height - Top to Bottom: 6.25Assembly:Warranty: