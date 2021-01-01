From nautica
Nautica Skippers Island 4-Piece Blue Striped 200-Thread Count Cotton Queen Sheet Set, Pastel Blue
Advertisement
Brighten up your bedroom with these colorful Nautica deep pocket sheet sets. Made of 100-percent percale cotton material for easy maintenance and long-lasting comfort, these sets are suitable for a wide range of mattresses. These bed linen sets come in vibrant shades to complement your modern decor. Twin sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 66"W), one fitted sheet (39"L x 75"W) and one pillowcase (20"L x 30"W), Twin XL sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 66"W), one fitted sheet (39"L x 80"W) and one pillowcase (20"L x 30"W), Full sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 81"W), one fitted sheet (54"L x 75"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 30"W), Queen sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 90"W), one fitted sheet (60"L x 80"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 30"W). Color: Pastel Blue.