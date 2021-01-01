From southern tide
Southern Tide Skipjacks Surfboards Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Whether you're setting out for the waves or heading down to the gulf for some dock fishing, you're gonna need some way to cool off and the Southern Tide Skipjacks Surfboards Long Sleeve T-Shirt will do just the trick. Crafted from a stretch cotton fabrication with graphic prints throughout. UPF fabric helps protect your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Crew neckline and a tagless, printed label for comfort. Graphic prints at the back and chest. Long sleeve design. Straight hemline. 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.