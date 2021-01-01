From oster
Oster Skip Tooth CryogenX Replacement Blade, size 7
Advertisement
The Skip Tooth CryogenX Replacement Blade is made from the finest high-carbon steel and handcrafted to Oster’s rigorous standards, providing unparalleled precision and performance. This U.S. made blade is hardened to RC62-66 (Rockwell Scale C) in-house prior to receiving a cryogenic treatment which further enhances the hardening process. The blade cutting surfaces are then sharpened, finished and tested with proven Oster proprietary processes, ensuring ultra-sharp blades that continue to stand the test of time.