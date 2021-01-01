From george kovacs
Skinny LED Bath Bar by George Kovacs - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (P5722-084-L)
The Skinny LED Bath Bar from George Kovacs features an elegantly frosted acrylic panel that evenly distributes beautiful yet energy efficient glow with its LED illumination. The base and holder showcase a brushed nickel finish that is simple in construction, yet brings dignity to this beautiful bath light. Modern in design and robust in a geometric shape, the Skinny is a versatile fixture that is suitable for both upward and downward orientation. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel