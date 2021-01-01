Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Acne and Blemish Fighting Liquid Foundation with Salicylic Acid Acne Medicine, Shine Controlling, for Acne Prone Skin, 20 Natural Ivory, 1 fl. oz

1-fluid ounce of Neutrogena SkinClearing Acne Fighting Liquid Foundation Makeup with Salicylic Acid Acne Medicine Formulated for acne-prone skin, it is the first and only liquid makeup foundation with MicroClear technology that not only treats blemishes, but helps prevent emerging acne breakouts for clearer skin Liquid makeup provides natural and breathable coverage, controls shine, and is designed for acne-prone skin This acne fighting foundation contains salicylic acid acne medicine to provide fast acne relief and help fight acne breakouts Developed by dermatologists and designed for acne-prone skin. This acne foundation is formulated to be oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic Create a natural, breathable look and feel with Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Acne Fighting Foundation Makeup. Formulated for acne-prone skin, it is the first and only liquid makeup foundation with MicroClear technology that not only treats blemishes, but also helps prevent emerging acne breakouts for clearer skin. MicroClear technology boosts the power of salicylic acid acne medicine by breaking through oil and unclogging pores for fast acne relief. Developed by dermatologists, this oil-free liquid foundation formula controls shine and won't clog pores. It provides natural coverage for acne-prone skin and is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.