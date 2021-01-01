Neutrogena SkinClearing Complexion Perfector Sheer Tinted Facial Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid Acne Medicine, Non-Comedogenic, Tone Evening and Pore Minimizing, Light - Medium, 1 fl. oz

1-fluid ounce of Neutrogena SkinClearing Complexion Perfector Tinted Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid to help treat acne and prevent acne breakouts as it covers them up Ideal for acne-prone skin, this facial moisturizer provides natural-looking coverage that's sheer and lightweight and helps even skin tone Featuring salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighting medicine that helps diminish breakouts and Microclear technology for clearer, healthier skin Hypoallergenic acne treatment is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores as it works across skin tones to instantly blur the look of acne and minimize the appearance of pores Offers a matte finish that helps control shine as it works to treat, cover and prevent pimples. Use this face tint with other salicylic acid makeup products from Neutrogena such as the SkinClearing Blemish Concealer and SkinClearing Mineral Powder. Neutrogena SkinClearing Complexion Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer provides lightweight, natural-looking, and sheer coverage for acne-prone skin while clearing breakouts at the same time.