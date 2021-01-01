From ren clean skincare
REN Clean Skincare Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Anti-Fatigue Exfoliating Body Scrub 330ml
Advertisement
Polish and perfect skin with the REN Clean Skincare Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Anti-Fatigue Exfoliating Body Scrub; a luxurious body balm that works to smooth the skin. Effortlessly massaging over the body, the Sea Salt infused scrub simultaneously sloughs away dead skin cells, promotes cell renewal and activates microcirculation, which in turn can relieve feelings of muscle fatigue. A hydrating blend of Atlantic Kelp Extract and Microalgae Oil helps to replenish comfortable moisture levels, whilst infusing skin with essential minerals. Finished with a signature dose of REN Clean Skincare’s anti-fatigue essential oil blend, the anti-fatigue exfoliator not only polishes and pampers skin, but has stress-alleviating effect on the mind. Expect a silky smooth body with skin boasting a healthy glow. 100% Natural Fragrance. Vegan.