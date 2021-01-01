From garnier
Garnier SkinActive SPF 15 Face Moisturizer with Vitamin C, 2.5 fl. oz.
Improve and protect your skin with Garnier Clearly Brighter moisturizer. The Garnier Clearly Brighter line of daily skincare products has been expertly developed and clinically proven to smooth and brighten your skin in as little as one week. This SPF 15 moisturizer is formulated with an antioxidant complex of vitamins C and E, pine bark essence, and gentle exfoliating lipo-hydroxyx acid (LHA). It evens skin tone by reducing the appearance of dark spots, discoloration, and other visible signs of sun damage. It also smooths out rough or dry patches, giving your face a polished and more radiant glow. It's fast-absorbing, oil-free, and non-greasy. The lightweight formulation makes it an ideal daily moisturizer. The formulation is ideal for all skin types. Each bottle contains 2.5 fl oz.